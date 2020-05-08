|
|
KEN MCGRORY Ladora Ken McGrory, 61, of Ladora, died on May 4, 2020, at his home of natural causes. A private family graveside service and burial has been scheduled for Saturday, May 9, at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Victor. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Victor at a later date. Memorials in Ken's memory may be designated to the donor's choice. For additional information, please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2020