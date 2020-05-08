Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
319-647-3511
Graveside service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
Mount Calvary Cemetery
Victor, IA
View Map
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
St. Bridget Catholic Church
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken McGrory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken McGrory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ken McGrory Obituary
KEN MCGRORY Ladora Ken McGrory, 61, of Ladora, died on May 4, 2020, at his home of natural causes. A private family graveside service and burial has been scheduled for Saturday, May 9, at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Victor. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Victor at a later date. Memorials in Ken's memory may be designated to the donor's choice. For additional information, please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ken's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -