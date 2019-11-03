Home

KEN H. MYERS Hiawatha Ken H. Myers, 79, of Hiawatha, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at UnityPoint Living Center West following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at The Avacentre at Brosh Chapel in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Per Ken's wishes, this will be a Hawkeye-themed tailgate gathering. Private family inurnment will be in Lincoln Park Cemetery in Aurora, Ill. Ken was born in December 1939 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Paul Kenneth and Hazel Lucille (Hilton) Myers. He married Joyce Worby on Sept. 23, 1961, in Aurora, Ill. He owned and operated Ziebart Rust Proofing in Cedar Rapids for 38 years. Ken enjoyed fishing, golfing and traveling. Ken is survived by his wife, Joyce: children, Coral Rene (Stacy) Slater, Kevin (Christie) Myers and Paul (Julie) Myers; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, with one on the way; sisters, Jodie Kreckle, Joyce Kohl and Kay Parkin; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert. Memorials may be directed to the Iowa Chapter of the in Ken's name. The family would extend a special thank you to all the staff at Milestones of Marion, Meadow View Memory Care and Living Center West for their loving care for Ken, which was greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
