Kenan Virlee was my Russian teacher at Premontre and what an enjoyable class it was. His slide shows of his trip to the USSR (CCCP) were the best. We just missed each other in Iowa as Kelly (also a teacher) and I had lived in Cedar Rapids and moved to MPLS just as Kenan & Gladys made their néw home I Iowa. He had such a great sense of humor!

Bob Komula

Student