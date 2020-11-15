1/1
Kenan Donald Isadore Virlee
1935 - 2020
KENAN DONALD ISADORE VIRLEE Mount Vernon The soul of Kenan Donald Isadore Virlee traveled to God on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, from his home in rural Mount Vernon, Iowa. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A private committal service will be at Linn Grove Cemetery in rural Mount Vernon at a later date. Kenan was born Oct. 7, 1935, on his parents' farm in Door County, Wis. He attended Brussels Elementary School and St. Norbert's High School, where he participated in boxing and football. Kenan graduated from St. Norbert's College in De Pere, Wis., attended Marquette University, and later received a master's degree in Russian from the University of Notre Dame. Kenan taught high school French, Latin and Russian at PreMontre High School in Green Bay, Wis., where he also served as assistant principal and athletic director. He was responsible for starting the PreMontre High School hockey and curling teams. Kenan led a group of PreMontre students in a skydiving course, and at the completion, they all successfully completed their first skydive. He also was an over-45-gallon blood donor. In 1970, Kenan made one of the first camping excursions by an American into the Soviet Union, renting a car and traveling extensively in Russia and Central Asia. Later, when he came to Iowa, he began the Russian program at Marion High School, which became the largest high school Russian program in the state. Kenan was recognized by the Iowa Department of Education for the curriculum he developed for the four-year Russian program. He organized trips for his students to Russia and France in alternating years, beginning in 1986, and lasting through 2002. Hundreds of students were able to experience France and Russia through Kenan's efforts. He was honored as a member of the Marion Independent School Foundation Hall of Fame. Kenan enjoyed raising livestock, especially goats. He was a member of the National Ski Patrol, liked riding his Honda Superhawk, hunting and fishing, ceramics and doing extensive travel. Kenan was a Russian scholar, received a fellowship in the National Endowment for the Humanities and amassed a large collection of Russian books and memorabilia. He was happiest on the farm where he cut and split wood, raised apples and grapes, and kept detailed journals. Kenan also took pride in maintaining and servicing all the small engines on the farm. Kenan is survived by his wife, Gladys Olsen; son, Drew (Renee) Virlee of Mount Vernon; two grandchildren, Ingrid and Pierce; two sisters, Joan (Robert) Mott of Green Bay, Wis., and Teri Stanul of San Francisco; and many, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Leah Virlee; his parents, Anna (LeGrave) and William Virlee; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Marianne (Donald) Englebert, Madonna (Leigh) Malek and Sr. Arlene Virlee; and one brother and sister-in law, Tom (Karen) Virlee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marion Independent School Foundation, 675 S. 15th St., Marion, IA 52302; or a charity of donor's choice. Please share a memory of Kenan at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Kenan's family.

Kenan was my Russian teacher at Premontre High School in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He was a great educator and role model. Kenan's influence led me to study Russian in college, visit the Soviet Union, study abroad and have a career that included many years working globally. I am deeply grateful for the impact Kenan had on my life. I know God will be happy to have him at his side.

Respectfully,

Dan Bostedt
Dan Bostedt
November 14, 2020
I had Mr. Virlee for HS French. He made learning a foreign language fun. I went to France on one of the very first MHS trips. He and Madame did a great job of organizing it. It is because of him and Madame that I pursued a degree in linguistics and ended up becoming an ESL teacher.
Valerie Morey (Downey)
Student
November 13, 2020
Condolences to the family. Mr. Virlee was my Russian teacher at Marion. I will always remember his dedication to teaching and I think of him often. God bless.
Ben
November 13, 2020
He was a beautiful soul and one of my favorite teacher. Dosvidaniya Mr. Virlee
Laura Brandt
Student
November 13, 2020
Thank you Pere the Bear. You were my favorite teacher
Randy Rathburn
Student
November 13, 2020
Kenan Virlee was my Russian teacher at Premontre and what an enjoyable class it was. His slide shows of his trip to the USSR (CCCP) were the best. We just missed each other in Iowa as Kelly (also a teacher) and I had lived in Cedar Rapids and moved to MPLS just as Kenan & Gladys made their néw home I Iowa. He had such a great sense of humor!
Bob Komula
Student
