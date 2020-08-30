KENNARD DUANE FEARING Northfield, Vt. Kennard Duane Fearing, 91, died Aug. 19, 2020, in Northfield, Vt. He peacefully passed on surrounded by loving family and holding the hand of his wife, Margery Fearing, a hallmark the two were known for throughout their 60-year marriage. He is survived by daughters, Leisa Fearing (Sarah Rosedahl), North Hero, Vt.; and Marsha (Cara) Fearing, Newton, Mass.; two grandsons, Bennett and Beckett; sister, Nancy Sanders; and nieces, Mary Carlisle and Donna Huffman. Ken was born June 8, 1929, in Quincy, Ill., to Robert and Ruby Fearing. He grew up in Sioux City, Iowa, where he was known for his pranks and social life. There he attended Morningside College, although he interrupted his studies to volunteer for service in the United States Army during the Korean War. Ken served in both the enlisted ranks and the Officers' Corps, and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, United Nations Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge and a Purple Heart. Following active duty, he remained in the Army Reserves for 35 years until retiring as a lieutenant colonel. Ken served his country proudly and was active in the American Legion, VFW, and Reserve Officers Association. Returning to civilian life, Ken completed his undergraduate degree in mathematics at Morningside and earned a graduate degree in education from the University of South Dakota. He went on to teach in Wyoming, where he met his wife, Margery. They married and made their way to Iowa City, where they raised their daughters and volunteered for countless community activities. Ken was a longtime booster for the I-Club and shared a fanatical love of the Iowa Hawkeyes with Margery. The Fearings moved to Vermont in 2012 to be near family. Ken had true passion for teaching young adults, coaching, mentoring, and telling jokes. He retired with many state and national teaching awards after 30 years as head of mathematics and computer science at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids, where he was known by his nickname "Fred." Ken was a lifelong athlete, competing in swimming, track and football in his youth, and continued running road races and playing tennis into his 80s. He planted a garden every summer, loved tomatoes, and experimented with a hydroponic greenhouse business in other seasons. After retiring, he and Margie wintered in Hawaii, where he spent his days in a beach chair with feet in the ocean and a book in hand. Those who knew him are invited to share favorite memories at www.thosearemygenes.com
. Ken's Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date in Iowa City, where he will be interred at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family thanks caregivers at the Lodge at Shelburne Bay and Mayo Rehabilitation in Northfield for ensuring Ken was happy, healthy, and at the side of his beloved Margie during his twilight hours.