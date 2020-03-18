Home

KENNETH A. CARPENTER Cedar Rapids Kenneth A. Carpenter, 71, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Graveside services were held at Memory Gardens in Iowa City. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include a brother, Rick (Lou) of West Burlington; and two sisters, Karen (Tom) Ruhd-Nassif and Wendy (David) Larison, all of Cedar Rapids. He also is survived by nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ken was born Nov. 4, 1949, in Solon, the son of Richard and Florence (Thornburgh) Carpenter. He was an over the road truck driver for several local companies. He was a member of the American Legion and proudly served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed NASCAR, motorcycles and time spent with his family. Memorial donations may be given to the D.A.V. in Ken's name.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020
