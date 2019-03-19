KENNETH ALAN FREEMAN Cedar Rapids Kenneth A. Freeman, 82, passed into eternal life on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Services for Ken will be on Saturday, March 23, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Visitation is Friday, March 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Ken was born July 1, 1936, to Orman and Olive Freeman in Cambridge, Mass. Later on, he lived in Miami, Fla., and in Ottumwa, Iowa. Ken graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, earned his M.A. degree at the University of Northern Iowa and a second M.A. degree from the University of Iowa. He taught 42 years in the Iowa school systems of Clutier, Traer and Cedar Rapids. While in Cedar Rapids, Ken also became president of CREA and, later, an administrator at the Educational Service Center (ESC). He and his wife spent summers attending college classes and traveling in the USA. In retirement, Ken enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, Sudoku, playing cards, table games, touring foreign countries and spending winters in Florida, along with the Alabama coast. Survivors include his wife, Julie; sisters, Barbara Grady, Davenport, Iowa, and Patricia Trevor (Mac), Anaheim, Calif.; son, Mike (Deb); and grandsons, John, Mechanicsville, Iowa, and Matt, Des Moines, Iowa. He also is survived by his sister-in-law, Bonnie Matthias. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law. Faith in God was very important to Ken. He served as president of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and on various church councils. Ken will be remembered as a friendly, happy person by all who were blessed to know him. The Freeman family appreciates the dedicated care given to Ken at Promise House Assisted Living, Hiawatha Care Center, St. Luke's Emergency Room and by the ICU nurses. Memorial donations may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 3634 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary