KENNETH E. ADAMS Iowa City Kenneth E. Adams, 93, of Iowa City, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Private family graveside services with military honors will be held at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines. Public services will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ken's memory to Iowa City Hospice. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Kenneth Earl Adams was born Feb. 26, 1927, in Ellston, Iowa, the son of Earl and Edna (Morris) Adams. Following graduation from Ellston High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving during World War II. He was honorably discharged but continued his military service in the Iowa National Guard and Army Reserves, being active for many years before retirement in 1987. Ken was united in marriage to Helen I. Felsing on Oct. 18, 1952, in Sioux City, Iowa. The couple had lived in Sioux City, Des Moines and Centerville, before coming to Iowa City in 1982. Ken was a licensed funeral director working for Parrizo Funeral Home in Sioux City, Dunn's Funeral Home in Des Moines, as a co-owner of Johnson Funeral Home in Centerville and then in the Deeded Body Program at the University of Iowa in Iowa City until his retirement in 1993. Years following Helen's death in 2012, Ken was reunited with his high school sweetheart, Dorene Embree of Colorado, after being apart for over 70 years. They were married on July 11, 2015, at the Danforth Chapel in Iowa City. He liked his Iowa Hawkeyes, but near and dear to his heart was his family! His family includes his, wife, Dorene; his children, Bruce Adams (Janie), Suzanne Whicker (Greg) and Karen Adams-Taylor (Michael Taylor); grandchildren, Scott Whicker, Angela Deddish (Andy), Steve Whicker, Sarah White (Donny), Matthew Whicker, Brett Adams (Camille), Nicholas Taylor, Joseph Taylor, Jackson Taylor and Samantha Taylor; great-grandchildren, Madison Jones, Logan Kozi (Jake), Alden Whicker, Xavior White, Devyn White and Jaylen White; step-grandson, Greg Furnish; one great-great-grandson, Wyatt Deal; and nieces, nephews and extended family members. Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; and a grandson, Zachary Taylor.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020