KENNETH L. BEVINS Belle Plaine Kenneth L. Bevins, 94, of Belle Plaine, passed peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019. While family and friends he left behind will miss him dearly, he is enjoying a heavenly reunion with his wife, Elmira. After seven years of being apart, they will celebrate 61 years of marriage together again on April 16. Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at St. Michael's Church, Belle Plaine, with visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine, with military honors. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com. Kenny was born Oct. 19, 1924, to Leo and Loretta (Kelly) Bevins. Kenny's life was filled with service and hard work. After graduating from Belle Plaine High School in 1944, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. From there he attended Iowa State University, worked on the railroad and did construction through 1953. He then spent 18 years as a barber, 17 years as owner of Bevins Refuse, and then retired as a school bus driver after 14 years. Kenny's forever home was always Benton County. He was a member of the Belle Plaine American Legion for 73 proud years. Kenny was always very grateful that his four siblings (boys) joined the service and all came back to Belle Plaine alive. He loved telling people he belonged to ICCD (Irish Catholic Cyclone Democrat) club! Surviving Kenny are two sons, Jeff (Deena) and Pat (Sheila); two daughters, Lisa Bevins and Kelly (Randy) Pickart; grandchildren, Michaela (Justin) Biggart, Sierra (Justin) DeVoe, Beau (Britni) Jack, Tara Jo (Billy) Saul, Blake Jack, Tiffany (Devin) Rinderknecht, Jared Bevins, Haley Stalcup, Paige Pickart, Collin Bevins, Grant Bevins and Garrett Stalcup; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Jaxon Biggart, Quintin, Braxton and Kinley DeVoe, Rayegan Rinderknecht, Bryer, Bryndal, Brystal and Bowyn Jack, and Logan Saul; and nieces and nephews, whom he adored. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann (Leonard) Pohlmann; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Chuck (Ann), twin Keith (Wilma) and Mike (Bette). Published in The Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary