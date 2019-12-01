|
KENNETH C. CUHEL Swisher Kenneth C. Cuhel, 89, of Swisher, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., with a visitation beginning an hour earlier, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Cedar Rapids. An inurnment will be held in the springtime at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Kenneth Charles Cuhel was born on March 19, 1930, to Charles and Esther (Wokoun) Cuhel in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from McKinley High School in 1948. He received a Bachelor of Science and Masters in Agriculture from Iowa State University. During his time at Iowa State, Ken was active in the Iowa State Singers and played in the concert orchestra. He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. While he was stationed at Scott Air Force Base he taught in the electronics school. He was united in marriage to Carol Bowersox at the United Methodist Church in Shueyville. Ken worked for the Iowa State Extension Service as a 4-H youth leader in Washington and Johnson counties. He helped start and taught in the agricultural department at the Area Ten, now Kirkwood Community College. After Ken left teaching, he operated the family farm on which he grew up. The Cuhel Farm has been in the family for five generations. On Ken's retirement, his son, Mark, took over the farming operation. Ken was very proud that Mark had continued with the family farm. He also was very proud that Alan was helping Mark keep up the farmstead. He was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Cedar Rapids. He started in the church choir as a high school student and sang for 67 years at First Congregational. The church and singing in the choir were an important part of his life. In May 2017, he was accompanied by his daughter on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Ken enjoyed several trips to Europe, Alaska and numerous other places with Carol. He loved being with his family and extended family. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him much joy. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 58 years, Carol; daughter, Janet (Gene Cretsinger) Cuhel; sons, Alan Cuhel and Mark (Holly) Cuhel; grandchildren, Karen (Zach) Silhanek, Elizabeth (Steve) Davis, Landon Cuhel and Michael and Jackson Schnittjer; and great-grandchildren, Brock, Lauren and Frank Silhanek. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Congregational United Church of Christ.
