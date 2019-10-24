|
KENNETH C. SCHULTZ Victor Kenneth C. Schultz, 91, of Victor, died on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Rose Haven Nursing Home in Marengo, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at St. John's Lutheran Church, south of Victor, with Pastor Stuart Rethwisch officiating. Interment with military honors will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery south of Victor. A luncheon will follow at St. John's Lutheran Church. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday before the service at St. John's Lutheran Church. Memorials may be designated to St. John's Lutheran Church or to LIS (Lutheran Interparish School) in Williamsburg, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com. Kenny is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marie Schultz of Victor; his children, Steve (Billie) Schultz of Elmwood, Ill., Mike (Debbie) Schultz of Marion, Iowa, Paul (Laurel Tyner) Schultz of Tulsa, Okla., Sue (Les) Jacoby of Belle Plaine, Iowa, and Dave (Toni) Schultz of Fort Worth, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Kenneth (Kendra) Schultz, Seth (Kelsey) Schultz, Amelia (Tyler) Busby, Jason (Sara) Schultz, Jenny (Eric) Ewers, Rachel (Zach) Wilhite, Sarah Schultz, Anna Jacobi, Mitchell Jacobi, Justin Jacobi and Brooke McLeod; eight great-grandchildren; his sisters, Lillian Lonergan of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Shirley (Ron) Gullickson of Alta, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; twin grandsons, Jay and John Schultz; and brother-in-law, Jim Lonergan.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019