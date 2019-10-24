Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
641-236-3134
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth C. Schultz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth C. Schultz Obituary
KENNETH C. SCHULTZ Victor Kenneth C. Schultz, 91, of Victor, died on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Rose Haven Nursing Home in Marengo, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at St. John's Lutheran Church, south of Victor, with Pastor Stuart Rethwisch officiating. Interment with military honors will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery south of Victor. A luncheon will follow at St. John's Lutheran Church. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday before the service at St. John's Lutheran Church. Memorials may be designated to St. John's Lutheran Church or to LIS (Lutheran Interparish School) in Williamsburg, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com. Kenny is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marie Schultz of Victor; his children, Steve (Billie) Schultz of Elmwood, Ill., Mike (Debbie) Schultz of Marion, Iowa, Paul (Laurel Tyner) Schultz of Tulsa, Okla., Sue (Les) Jacoby of Belle Plaine, Iowa, and Dave (Toni) Schultz of Fort Worth, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Kenneth (Kendra) Schultz, Seth (Kelsey) Schultz, Amelia (Tyler) Busby, Jason (Sara) Schultz, Jenny (Eric) Ewers, Rachel (Zach) Wilhite, Sarah Schultz, Anna Jacobi, Mitchell Jacobi, Justin Jacobi and Brooke McLeod; eight great-grandchildren; his sisters, Lillian Lonergan of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Shirley (Ron) Gullickson of Alta, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; twin grandsons, Jay and John Schultz; and brother-in-law, Jim Lonergan.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now