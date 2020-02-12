|
KENNETH V. CHUDZINSKI Independence Kenneth V. Chudzinski, 72, of Independence, died Sunday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his home in Independence following a long illness. Kenneth was born Jan. 19, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Victor L. and Ruby (Schoonmaker) Chudzinski. He attended elementary school in Viola and was a 1966 graduate of Anamosa High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Jan. 10, 1967, and served in the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in 1969. When he returned from the service, he attended Kirkwood Community College and received a degree in environmental health care. On May 28, 1971, he married Deborah Kaye Posey in Waterloo. Together they lived in Fort Dodge and Des Moines, while Kenneth worked for the state of Iowa doing environment assessments. In 1975, they moved to Manchester, where he worked for the Department of Natural Resources. He accepted a position working for the city of Independence in 1980 as wastewater treatment superintendent and remained there for more than 30 years. Ken was known for his dry and mischievous humor. He also enjoyed the outdoors and could often easily be found fishing and camping on the nicest days of the year. Spending time with his family was the most important thing to him, especially doting on his granddaughter, Isabell. The family would travel on vacations throughout the United States. Ken was a train enthusiast and could spend hours watching trains come and go. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 48 years, Deborah of Independence; his children, Diana (Steven) Graveman of Mount Auburn, Kevin Chudzinski of North Liberty and Pennie (Erik Andersen) of Marshalltown; a granddaughter, Isabell Graveman; his three sisters, Virginia (Russell Hatch) of Cedar Rapids, Ida (Ed) Harrison of Escondido, Calif., and Ruth Clark of Santa Maria, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Ruby Chudzinski. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the University of Iowa Oncology Department, Dr. Laurie Lychholm and Team A, the nurses on 4JPE, Cedar Valley Hospice and Area Ambulance. Your care and hospitality will not be forgotten. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Mount Auburn United Methodist Church, 201 Traer St., with the Rev. Luke Evans officiating. Burial will be held in Mount Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020