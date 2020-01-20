Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Kenneth D. "Kenny" Hagen


1948 - 2020
Kenneth D. "Kenny" Hagen Obituary
KENNETH "KENNY" D. HAGEN Iowa City Kenneth "Kenny" D. Hagen, 71, longtime resident of Iowa City, passed from this earth to join his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 18, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, with family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Services in Iowa City. Visitation will commence one hour prior to the service. Burial services will be at the Mount Calvary Cemetery near Oxford, Iowa. A memorial fund has been established in his memory. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Kenneth D. Hagen was born on May 13, 1948, in Pasadena, Calif., the son of Dean and Colette (Gjertsen) Hagen. Their family relocated to Oxford, Iowa, where Kenny attended and graduated from Clear Creek Schools. Following high school, Kenny worked at Charco's. He married Carol Dooley on June 13, 1969. The couple later divorced. Kenny was a longtime employee at the former Moore Business Forms in Iowa City. Kenny was a devout "Born Again Christian" and freely shared the joy he found with others. A few of his favorite pastimes included world travel, going on cruises, rooting for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, driving his '98 Oldsmobiles, raising pigeons and smoking his non-filtered Pall Malls. His greatest joy came from spending time with his siblings and sharing his hobbies of playing croquet, badminton, flying kites, launching rockets and collecting coins with his children. Kenny forever will be remembered for his personal style, including his golden smile (literally), long sideburns, Stetson hats and engineer boots. In his later years, Kenny was a very proud grandpa – coming to the hospital immediately after his grandchildren were born to see them and later attending their various activities. Kenny leaves behind his children, Deana Petersen (Rory) and Darrick Hagen (Kate); four grandchildren, Tori Jo Petersen, Kaleena, Zoey and Zander Hagen; his siblings, Sharon Yeo (Terry), Nan Gessner (Lorne), Mary Hagen, Dennis "Butch" Hagen, Deanna Hagen, Kathy Hagen, Terry Hagen and Rene Goedken (Mike); and many nieces and nephews. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Dean (2007) and Colette (1965) Hagen. And as he would always say, "It's not goodbye, it's see you later!"
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020
