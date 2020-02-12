Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Home
407 N Highland
Williamsburg, IA 52361
319-664-3385
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home
407 N Highland
Williamsburg, IA 52361
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home
407 N Highland
Williamsburg, IA 52361
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Williamsburg, IA
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Dawson


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Dawson Obituary
KENNETH EDWARD DAWSON Williamsburg Kenneth Edward Dawson, 87, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at English Valley Care Center in North English with his family by his side. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery in Holbrook. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. There will be a prayer service at 4 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -