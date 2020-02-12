|
|
KENNETH EDWARD DAWSON Williamsburg Kenneth Edward Dawson, 87, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at English Valley Care Center in North English with his family by his side. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery in Holbrook. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. There will be a prayer service at 4 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020