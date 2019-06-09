Home

Kenneth Dean "Turtle" Benesh

Kenneth Dean "Turtle" Benesh Obituary
KENNETH DEAN "TURTLE" BENESH Cedar Rapids Kenneth Dean "Turtle" Benesh died on June 1, 2019. He was born on Nov. 22, 1962, to Kenneth E. and Patricia (Brown) Benesh in Cedar Rapids. He is survived by his parents and his siblings, Darrell (Cindy), Darren (Robyn), Dianna S. (Howard) Maxwell and Denise (Brad) VanFossen. A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. A private family inurnment will be at a later date in Shellsburg Cemetery. Turtle lived life the way he wanted. He was well-known for his big heart, outgoing personality and willingness to help others. He loved the outdoors, fishing and catching snapping turtles. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 9, 2019
