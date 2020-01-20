Home

KENNETH E. MILLER Cedar Rapids Kenneth E. Miller Sr., 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Private family graveside services will be held at Buffalo Cemetery in Hiawatha. Kenneth was born Aug. 28, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of William and Josephine (Dostal) Miller. He graduated from Marion High School, and then served in the U.S. Air Force. Ken was owner and operator of Ken Miller Sodding. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. Ken was known for his big heart and willingness to help others. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his children, Kenneth (Jody) Miller Jr. of Toledo, Iowa, Ronald Miller of Seattle, Wash., Linda Miller (Janell Ross) of Yuma, Ariz., and Greg (Tammy) Miller of Coggon, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Kenneth E. Miller III, Jesse (Chelsea) Miller, David Miller, Danielle Miller, Ryan Miller, Michael Miller, Kevin (Janel) Miller and Brittany Miller; seven great-grandchildren; his brother, Jim Falt of Cedar Rapids; and his beloved dog, Rascal. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Joseph Falt; brother, David Miller; and sister, Rose Everts. Memorials in Ken's memory may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Ken at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020
