1/1
Kenneth Edward Bruggeman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KENNETH EDWARD BRUGGEMAN Manchester Kenneth Edward Bruggeman, 92, of Manchester, Iowa, formerly of Delhi, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. He was born Jan. 29, 1928, in Petersburg, the son of Edward and Emma (Dingbaum) Bruggeman. Kenneth attended rural school. He hauled milk, did trucking and worked at Henderson Manufacturing Co. for 30 plus years and was a member of St. John Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Kenneth enjoyed living on his farm and watching the Cubs. Survivors include his four sisters, Lou Mae Funke of Manchester, Martha Huber of Delhi, Rosie Lyness of Manchester and Dori (Jim) Corcoran of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, the Rev. Donald Bruggeman and Melvin Bruggeman; one sister, Jeanette Toomer; and four brothers-in-law, Ed Funke, Roger Huber, Bob Toomer and Don Lyness. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Private Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, Oct. 6, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi, with the Rev. John Kremer officiating. Private interment: St. John Catholic Cemetery in Delhi. Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are the norm and strongly recommended at the church and cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved