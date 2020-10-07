KENNETH EDWARD BRUGGEMAN Manchester Kenneth Edward Bruggeman, 92, of Manchester, Iowa, formerly of Delhi, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. He was born Jan. 29, 1928, in Petersburg, the son of Edward and Emma (Dingbaum) Bruggeman. Kenneth attended rural school. He hauled milk, did trucking and worked at Henderson Manufacturing Co. for 30 plus years and was a member of St. John Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Kenneth enjoyed living on his farm and watching the Cubs. Survivors include his four sisters, Lou Mae Funke of Manchester, Martha Huber of Delhi, Rosie Lyness of Manchester and Dori (Jim) Corcoran of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, the Rev. Donald Bruggeman and Melvin Bruggeman; one sister, Jeanette Toomer; and four brothers-in-law, Ed Funke, Roger Huber, Bob Toomer and Don Lyness. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Private Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, Oct. 6, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi, with the Rev. John Kremer officiating. Private interment: St. John Catholic Cemetery in Delhi. Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are the norm and strongly recommended at the church and cemetery.