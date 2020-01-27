|
|
KENNETH F. SCHMITZ Ossian Kenneth F. Schmitz, 83, of Arkadelphia, Ark., and formerly of Ossian, Iowa, died on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Ark. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Ossian, with the Rev. Robert Gross officiating. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, and for one hour before the service on Thursday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Ossian. K.C. Rosary: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday by the Ossian Knights of Columbus Council 2073. Scripture service: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Interment: St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery in Ossian. A memorial fund has been established. A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Arkadelphia, Ark., at a later date. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Kenneth Frank Joseph Schmitz was born Saturday, Nov. 21, 1936, in Decorah, Winneshiek County, Iowa, the son of Philip Allen and Florence Antionette (Miller) Schmitz. He graduated from St. Francis de Sales Catholic High School in the Class of 1954. Ken was united in marriage to Helen Jane Donlon on Jan. 12, 1957, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elkader, Iowa. They made their home in Ossian where Ken had joined his father, Philip, in the family business at Schmitz Furniture, Floorcovering and Funeral Home in 1956. Ken moved his family to Waukon where he managed Schmitz Furniture Store from 1964 to 1967. The family moved to Clinton, for seven years where Ken worked at various jobs. The family then moved back to Ossian. Ken and Jane along with Ken's mother, Florence Schmitz, and their children, operated the family business in Ossian from 1973 until 1989. Ken and Jane then moved to Arkadelphia, Ark., where Ken worked for Hardman Lumber from July 1, 1989, until he retired on Dec. 31, 2016. Left to honor his memory are his wife of 63 years, Jane Schmitz of Arkadelphia, Ark.; eight children, Maureen Nesvik of Arkadelphia, Ark., Michael Schmitz of Arkadelphia, Ark., Phil (Pam) Schmitz of Sioux Falls, S.D., Paul Schmitz of Oelwein, Iowa, Kevin Schmitz of Davenport, Iowa, Kent (Diane) Schmitz of St. Joseph, Minn., Lisa (Matt) Beecher of Davenport, Iowa, and Linda (Michael) Raines of Arkadelphia, Ark.; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Lou Uhlenhake of Ossian, Iowa; sister-in-law, Sharon Schmitz of Clinton, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; several grandchildren; brother, Karl Schmitz Sr.; sister, Karen Hemesath; and two brothers-in-law, Ivan Uhlenhake and Jack Hemesath.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020