KENNETH "KEN" G. BAXA Cedar Rapids Kenneth "Ken" G. Baxa, 77, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, of COVID-19. There will be a celebration of his life on his birthday Aug. 18, 2020. More details will be given closer to the date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or Oakland Church of the Nazarene in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Ken's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Kenneth George Baxa was born Aug. 18, 1942, the son of George and Estella (Krejci) Baxa. He grew up in Western and Solon, Iowa, and graduated from City High School. He attended Kirkwood Community College and received an associate's degree in accounting. On Sept. 10, 1983, he married his soulmate and best friend, Janet "Jan" Carol Billings, in Iowa City, Iowa. Ken spent his time truly enjoying life with his family, friends and God. He was a devout member of the Oakland Church of the Nazarene. Ken was a gentle soul with a ready smile and loved to help people whenever he could. A proud Hawkeyes fan who loved country and gospel music, reading and crossword puzzles. Ken worked in accounting, janitorial, customer service positions and sales. He worked at Systems Unlimited, APAC, Midwest Janitorial and also sold Amway, Home Interiors and Tupperware. He was a jack of all trades and master of one, a very important one: he had a huge, caring heart. Ken is survived by his wife, Janet "Jan" of Cedar Rapids; his stepson, Derin (Toi) Beechner of Kansas City, Kan.; five grandsons, Kaleb Beechner, Keegan Beechner, Calvin Beechner, Corbin Beechner and James Hunt, all of Kansas City, Kan.; a brother-in-law, Robert Krell of Iowa City; one niece, Lori (Drew) Krell-Boettcher of Solon, Iowa; and two great-nieces, Tiffani Fulton (Trevon Talbot) of Iowa City and Khloe "Kaymeron" Nagel of Solon. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Margene Baxa and Kathryn Krell; and a cousin, Myron Bloom.
Published in The Gazette on May 18, 2020