KENNETH "KEN" G. LUZUM Marion Kenneth "Ken" G. Luzum, 88, a longtime resident of Marion, Iowa, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Marion. A Funeral Mass celebrating his life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. The family also will greet friends one hour prior to the Funeral Mass at the church on Monday. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Calvary Cemetery in Canton, Minn. Remaining to honor his memory are children, Craig (Linda) Luzum of Smyrna, Ga., Steve (Kim) Luzum of Leawood, Kan., Anne (Kevin) Schneider of Marion and Dave (Jenny Manner) of Asheville, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Nathan, Nico, Jacob and Charlotte Luzum and Ben, Lauren and Mitch Schneider; and sister in-law, Rosemary Luzum of New York. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elizabeth "Betty;" and brother, Gerald. Ken was born Feb. 23, 1931, in Calmar, Iowa, the son of George and Mayme (Krall) Luzum. He was united in marriage with Elizabeth (Betty) Snyder on Sept. 6, 1958, at Assumption Catholic Church in Canton, Minn. Ken was enlisted in the U.S Navy and was a Seabee during the Korean War. He was stationed in Alaska and the Philippines. After serving, he began a career in flooring and interior design, working at Iowa Floor Covering, Nassif's Interiors and Larry Roberts Interiors until his retirement in 1995. Ken was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, where he volunteered. Ken enjoyed time spent with family, watching Iowa Hawkeyes sports, woodworking (making many different things, including baseball bats), gardening and listening to country music. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marion or to Hospice of Mercy in Ken's memory. Please share a memory of Ken at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019