Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Gorsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth "Uncle Buck" Gorsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth "Uncle Buck" Gorsh Obituary
KENNETH JOHN "UNCLE BUCK" GORSH Cedar Rapids Kenneth John "Uncle Buck" Gorsh died March 21, 2020. Per Kenny's wishes, there will be no wake or service. He will be cremated. Kenny was an honored veteran. He served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. He retired from Local 125. Kenny liked to stop down to Gilligan's and have a cocktail or two with other patrons. He is survived by his daughters, Becky Gorsh and Kendra Hobart (Steve); his grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Fredrick Gorsh; and his mother, Blanche Gorsh; sisters, Sheila Gorsh and Darlene Heck; and brothers, Eugene Gorsh and Fred Gorsh. The family would like to acknowledge and thank St. Luke's Hospice and all the doctors and nurses who were involved in his treatment during his battle with cancer. We appreciate everything they did for him.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -