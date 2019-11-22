|
|
KENNETH H. HOSCH Monticello Kenneth H. Hosch, 88, of Monticello, Iowa, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello, where a parish vigil service will be held at 3 p.m. Visitation will continue at 10 a.m. at church prior to funeral services. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Sacred Heart Church, Monticello, with burial in the church cemetery where military honors will be accorded. The Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. Ken was born Oct. 14, 1931, in Cascade, the son of Joe and Marie (Welter) Hosch. He married Ethel Becker in 1955. Kenny had the privilege of farming the family farm in Castle Grove. He was a proud U.S. Army Korean War veteran. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Ethel; children, David (Michelle) Hosch of Hopkinton, Deann Turner of Cedar Rapids and Dale (Sheila) Hosch of Hopkinton; grandchildren, Kaylynn (Shane) Yarolem, Kenny and Kole Hosch, Sydney, Alexa and Ava Turner, Dan (Stephanie) Hosch and Erin (Trent) Hosch; siblings, Terry (Dianna) Hosch, Connie (Lance) Booth and Sheila McGuire; in-laws, Therese Melchert, Gib (Helen) Becker, Kay Becker, Janet Marbach and Virginia (Bill) Uhlenkamp; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sibling, Kay (Lyle) Shankland; and in-laws, Reynold (Erma), Vernon (Mae), Kenny Becker, Vernon Melchert and Ray Marbach. The family would like to thank the many relatives, friends, neighbors and caregivers who blessed Kenny with calls, visits and kindness all these years following his stroke. May the Lord bless you abundantly with joy, peace and love. Memorials may be left to Eastern Iowa Honor Flight or . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019