KENNETH I. BARRETT Cedar Rapids Kenneth I. Barrett, 89, a resident of Crestview Acres, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Services at 11 a.m. on Monday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include his wife, Betty; two sons, Dennis of Cedar Rapids and David of Peru, South America; a daughter, Judy Meyers of North Carolina; and two stepsons, Charles Ward of Wyoming, Iowa, and Wayne Ward of Cedar Rapids. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. Ken was born Dec. 16, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Arthur and Hazel (Hinkel) Barrett. He married Betty M. Pobanz on Oct. 31, 1968, in Cedar Rapids. Ken was a machinist at Universal Engineering, retiring from there after more than 30 years of service. He was a member of Crescent Masonic Lodge, El Kahir Shrine, the Shrine Clown Association, American Legion, the VFW, and 40&8. Ken proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends. He especially took great delight in the Shrine Clown Association when he entertained children by creating balloons in the form of animals and other cartoon figures. Ken was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be given to the Shriners Crippled Children's Hospital. Please leave a message or tribute to the Barrett family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary