KENNETH J. CRIGHTON Cedar Rapids Kenneth J. Crighton, 56, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was taken on the wings of angels on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Kenneth was born in Pottsville, Pa., on June 6, 1963. Kenneth worked for Philadelphia Electric and Exlon in the nuclear security division for 17 years and was an instructor, SWAT and rapid responder. He was the operations supervisor for a team of 196 officers. He moved to Iowa with his family and for TSA as a supervisor at The Eastern Iowa Airport. Kenneth was respected and loved at his places of work. He was honored with multiple awards and recognitions. Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Edwin; his mother, Catherine; brother, Keith; and niece, Danielle. Those left to cherish his memory are his children: son, Andrew, his wife, Amanda, and their daughter, Ava; daughter, Stephanie and her husband, Shane Frank; daughter, Zoey Crighton; son, Seth Crighton; sisters, Donna Egan and husband Gerard, and Aileen Berger; best friend, Sheri Crighton; and nieces and nephews. Kenneth was an avid Dallas Cowboys, Notre Dame and Philadelphia Flyers fan. He was a compassionate friend, always willing to lend a hand or volunteer for a cause. We know Kenneth is enjoying the cool breezes and smiling down on us as he cranks up the volume on his beloved AC/DC. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Palo Church Fellowship Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019