KENNETH JOHN MCDERMOTT Cascade Kenneth John McDermott, 77, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home in Cascade, Iowa, surrounded by his family. Visitation for Kenneth will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. Social distancing will be followed, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the visitation. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Kenneth McDermott Family, at P.O. Box 430, Cascade, IA 52033. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with the Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding, and the Rev. Mark Osterhaus concelebrating. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa, with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post 528. He was born April 8, 1943, in Cascade, Iowa, son of Raymond M. and Lenore R. (Dolphin) McDermott. He was a graduate of St. Martin's High School in 1961 and attended college at DeVry Technical Institute. In 1965, he volunteered as a lay missionary with Divine Word Missionaries in Papua New Guinea. This is where he met Maureen Trotter, his future wife of 52 years. On June 1, 1968, he was united in marriage to Maureen Trotter in Beechwood, New South Wales, Australia. Upon returning to Iowa, he fulfilled his draft obligation and spent 11 months in Vietnam. Kenneth and Maureen started their family business of McDermott Oil Company in 1972, which they operated for many years until their retirement. In his retirement years, he enjoyed wintering in Mesa, Ariz., where he could golf and relax with his friends and family. Kenneth was an avid golfer and sports fan, especially of the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Bears, Iowa Hawkeyes and the Creighton Bluejays. Kenneth was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Cascade Knights of Columbus Council 930 and Cascade American Legion Post 528. He also was a former member of the Cascade Volunteer Fire Department and past Cascade City Council member. He is survived by his wife, Maureen McDermott of Cascade, Iowa; four children, Jason (Dede) McDermott of Cascade, Iowa, Kristi McDermott (Gerry Notara) of Charlotte, N.C., Michele (Jon) Freesmeier of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Aaron McDermott of Marion, Iowa; six grandchildren, Sam, Rachel, Rebecca and Anna McDermott, and Nathan and Claire Freesmeier; five brothers, Alan (Margie) McDermott of Cascade, Iowa, Bob (Barb) McDermott of Tempe, Ariz., Earl (Mary) McDermott, Jerry (Shirley) McDermott, both of Cascade, Iowa, and Howard (Carol) McDermott of Monticello, Iowa; and brothers and sisters-in-law, all from Australia, Father Trevor Trotter of Melbourne, Irene (Owen) Wheatley of Toowoomba, Pat Trotter of Wauchope, Clare (Terry) Groom of Nerang, Barbara (Paul) Downie of Alexandria Hills, Kathy Trotter of Darwin and Lesley (Mark) Linton of Cedar Creek. He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Bob and Dorothy Trotter; his sister; Betty (Jack) Vance; and three sisters in infancy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials for Kenneth be given to Aquin Elementary in Cascade or Divine Word Seminary in Epworth. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com
. The family would like to thank Bill and Kathy Gehl for all their help and support, and Hospice of Dubuque, Home Instead, and the Mayo Clinic doctors in Minnesota and Arizona. Thank you to everyone for the well wishes, support, and prayers.