KENNETH JOSEPH KLOUBEC Cedar Rapids Kenneth Joseph Kloubec, 92, passed away June 18, 2019, at Methwick Community. He was born at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids on May 25, 1927, the son of Joseph and Pauline (Zbanek) Kloubec. He graduated from Wilson High School in 1945 and served in the U.S. Army immediately after. He became a plumber's apprentice in 1950 and went on to get his master's license in plumbing, steam fitting, hydronics and pneumatics. He retired from Johnson Controls in 1989. He loved music and served as organist in several churches in Cedar Rapids, and played for a gospel quartet. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church near Ely. He was a 50-year mason, belonging to Fairfax Lodge, Knights Templar, Royal Arch Masons, Consistory and Red Cross of Constantine. He was the first Grand Musician for the Masonic Grand Lodge of Iowa and held that position from 1983 until 1992. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Virginia (Ginny); children, Martin Kloubec, Shelby (Jim) Burnett and Kerry (Vicki) Kloubec; grandchildren, DeHaven Rosel, Jeana (Rob) Brown, Ashley Kloubec and Kristen Kloubec; sister, Virginia Stych; and sister-in-law, Ann Kloubec. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Laurence Kloubec. A visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the Cedar Memorial State Room, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial will take place following in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed in Kenneth's name to First Presbyterian Church NEAR ELY. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.