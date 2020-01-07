|
KENNETH DALE KABELA Iowa City Kenneth Dale Kabela, 89, of Iowa City, died Jan. 5, 2020, at Crestview Specialty Care in West Branch. Graveside services with military honors performed by the Coralville American Legion will be held at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Fairview Cemetery, northeast of Iowa City. Visitation will be held prior to the graveside service from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. A reception will follow the graveside service at the Eagles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Honor Flight Network. Kenneth was born Oct. 18, 1930, in Iowa City, to William and Fannie (Huffman) Kabela. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952-53. On Feb. 23, 1954, Kenneth married Ruth Lindemann at English Lutheran Church in Iowa City. He continued farming with his cousin, Frank, who was much more of a brother than anything. Taking care of his family was also important to him, raising his three girls with his wife. A very devoted husband, Kenneth cared for his wife during her battle with cancer until she passed away at home in 2003. Kenneth was a dedicated member of the Coralville American Legion and was very proud to serve in the honor guard. He and Ruth were members of a square dancing group called Do-sie-do. He enjoyed traveling, whether it was with his wife, his family or friends. Above all, the love for his family was unconditional. He is survived by his three daughters, Vicki (Chip) Bishop of Sherrill, Karen (Doug) Herdliska of Iowa City and Jenny (Duane) Hollingsworth of West Branch; his grandchildren, Courtney (Mike), Nikki (Trent), Briana (Martin), Caitlin (Kyle), Mercedes, Jackson and Sterling (Jordyn); and his great-grandchildren, Trinity, Cadence, Mason, Reid, Graeme, Maklynn and Ruth. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ruth. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020