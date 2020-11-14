1/1
KENNETH KUCERA Riverside Kenneth Kucera, 81, of Riverside, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Solon Care Center. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Riverside. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Riverside. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association or St. Mary's Catholic Church of Riverside. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Kenneth Kucera was born on Oct. 29, 1939, in Iowa City, the son of Fred and Alma (Krotz) Kucera. Kenneth graduated from Riverside High School. On Feb. 6, 1960, he was united in marriage to Mari Turner in Cedar Rapids. Kenneth was a farmer in the Riverside area, served on the Riverside City Council, was mayor of Riverside, worked in the IT department of Highland Community Schools and also owned Riverside Realty. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Kenneth enjoyed Ham Radios, with his call sign being KA0Y and also enjoyed and excelled at Tractor Pulls. Kenneth will be deeply missed by his wife, Mari; children, Kris (Mary) Kucera of Solon, Kevin (Kellie) Kucera of Ainsworth, Kim (Norby) Jordan of Iowa City, Kurt (Teresa) Kucera of Washington and Karen (Dan) Wright of West Liberty; eight grandchildren, Ben (Emily) Kucera, Adam (Rachel) Kucera, Candice Kucera, Andy (Jami) Kucera, Becky (Jay) Meyerholz, Nicholas Jordan, Patrick Jordan and Kendra Kucera; four great-grandchildren, Bristol and Beckett Kucera and Leyton and Lyrik Meyerholz; and sister, Karolyn (Mike) McDole of Riverside. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Laurel Lenz.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 14, 2020.
