KENNETH "KEN" L. WIRTNER Marion Kenneth "Ken" L. Wirtner, 80, of Marion, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the funeral home, conducted by Pastor Chris Thomas. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello. Ken was born Dec. 26, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Vernon and Elizabeth (Leytem) Wirtner. He was a 1957 graduate of Monticello High School. On June 15, 1958, in Monticello, he was united in marriage to Jacqueline "Jackie" Hoover. Ken's passion was being around people, and he thoroughly enjoyed working many years in the retail business at J.C. Penney and Younkers. Ken was a caring, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Jackie Wirtner of Marion; two sons, Jeff (Audrey) Wirtner of Cedar Rapids and Todd (Lisa) Wirtner of Marion; daughter, Stacey (Wade) Krutzfield of Marion; six grandchildren, Drew Wirtner, Kendra Wirtner, Sara (Zach) Witter, Troy Wirtner, Cole Krutzfield and Quinn Krutzfield; two great-grandchildren, Grant and Paisley Witter; and sister, Janet Kurth of Marion. Ken was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials in Ken's memory may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Please share a memory of Ken at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
