Kenneth LeClere
1954 - 2020
KENNETH A. LECLERE Cedar Rapids Kenneth A. LeClere, 66, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home. A church service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Cedar Hills Community Church with a visitation 30 minutes before. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Because of COVID-19, there will be no luncheon reception following the Celebration of Life. If you are unable to attend the service, it will be livestreamed on the Cedar Hills Community Church Facebook page. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Kenneth was born Jan. 20, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Mary "Dolores" and Casper "Cap" LeClere. He was united in marriage to Nancy Golembiewski on April 28, 1979. Kenneth worked for Kenworth of Cedar Rapids for almost 30 years, where his coworkers would say, "If Ken can't fix it, it's not fixable." He was a member of Cedar Hills Community Church. Kenneth enjoyed being part of a team that worked at church and around the community. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his bike on the trails. Survivors include his wife, Nancy LeClere of Cedar Rapids; children, Brian LeClere (Katy Merritt) of Mount Vernon, Iowa, and Laura LeClere of Cedar Rapids; and grandchildren, Walter and Greyson, whom he loved tremendously. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cap and Dolores. Please share a memory of Kenneth at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Cedar Hills Community Church
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Cedar Hills Community Church
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service

0 entries
