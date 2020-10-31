1/1
Kenneth Lee Aulwes
KENNETH LEE AULWES Edgewood Kenneth Lee Aulwes, 80, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Guttenberg Care Center in Guttenberg, Iowa. Survivors include his seven children, Tim Aulwes of Edgewood, Connie (Mike) Dugan of Garber, Cathy (Dennis) Dugan of Colesburg, Lonnie Aulwes of Strawberry Point, Becky (Bill) Dugan of Garber, Joni (Chad) Ernst of Garber and Brad (Jess) Aulwes of Edgewood; 37 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; one brother, Harold (Gloria) Aulwes of Garber; and many nieces and nephews. Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are requested at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood, with Linda Hauschild officiating. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood. Interment: Mount Harmony Cemetery, Garber, Iowa

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Funeral Homes Inc & Crematory
200 N Franklin St
Edgewood, IA 52042
(563) 928-7042
