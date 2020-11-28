1/1
Kenneth Lee Heskett
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KENNETH LEE HESKETT Cedar Rapids Kenneth Lee Heskett, 73, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. There will be no memorial service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Ken was born on Jan. 14. 1947. He graduated Anamosa High School in 1965. Right after high school, Ken started his employment at Rockwell Collins. He then took a leave of absence to join the U.S. Army. He served in the Army for three years. He then returned to Rockwell, retiring 44 years later in 2009. Ken married his love of his life and best friend, Patricia (Holub) Heskett, on June 13, 1969. They were blessed with a son, Paul (Melissa) Heskett of Cedar Rapids, and a daughter, Tammi (Tom) Bervid of Urbana. His hobbies included hunting and fishing. He loved camping and archery. He got the most joy out of spending time with family and friends. He loved socializing and giving everyone a hard time and joking around. Ken was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, who loved and was loved by all who knew him. He made friends everywhere he went. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernita Sunday Heskett and William Thomas Heskett; beloved aunt and uncle, Edith Sunday Rieken and George Rieken; three sisters, Rosanne Summers, Karen Heskett and Kathy Heskett; and his beloved furry companion, Molly. Ken is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia; his son, Paul; daughter, Tammi; two brothers, Chuck (Sue) and Kelly (Glenice) both of Anamosa; and four grandchildren, Heidi, Jake, Kayla and Hailey. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved