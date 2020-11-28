KENNETH LEE HESKETT Cedar Rapids Kenneth Lee Heskett, 73, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. There will be no memorial service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Ken was born on Jan. 14. 1947. He graduated Anamosa High School in 1965. Right after high school, Ken started his employment at Rockwell Collins. He then took a leave of absence to join the U.S. Army. He served in the Army for three years. He then returned to Rockwell, retiring 44 years later in 2009. Ken married his love of his life and best friend, Patricia (Holub) Heskett, on June 13, 1969. They were blessed with a son, Paul (Melissa) Heskett of Cedar Rapids, and a daughter, Tammi (Tom) Bervid of Urbana. His hobbies included hunting and fishing. He loved camping and archery. He got the most joy out of spending time with family and friends. He loved socializing and giving everyone a hard time and joking around. Ken was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, who loved and was loved by all who knew him. He made friends everywhere he went. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernita Sunday Heskett and William Thomas Heskett; beloved aunt and uncle, Edith Sunday Rieken and George Rieken; three sisters, Rosanne Summers, Karen Heskett and Kathy Heskett; and his beloved furry companion, Molly. Ken is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia; his son, Paul; daughter, Tammi; two brothers, Chuck (Sue) and Kelly (Glenice) both of Anamosa; and four grandchildren, Heidi, Jake, Kayla and Hailey. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the family.



