Kenneth Lee Shaw
KENNETH LEE SHAW Iowa City Kenneth Lee Shaw, 76, of Iowa City, died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the Gay & Ciha Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Iowa City Hospice in Kenneth's name. For a complete obituary, or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation that all in attendance will wear a mask. If you arrive without a mask, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Kenneth's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
OCT
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
