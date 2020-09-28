KENNETH LEE SHAW Iowa City Kenneth Lee Shaw, 76, of Iowa City, died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the Gay & Ciha Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Iowa City Hospice in Kenneth's name. For a complete obituary, or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
. Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation that all in attendance will wear a mask. If you arrive without a mask, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Kenneth's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so.