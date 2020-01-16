|
KENNETH "KEN" LEE VAN LENGEN Parkersburg Kenneth "Ken" Lee Van Lengen, 63, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the son of Orval Kenneth and JoAnn Berniece (Van Deest) Van Lengen on Sept. 8, 1956, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Ken graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1974. Ken married Barb Williams. To this union two children were born, Trenton and Jennifer. They later divorced. In 1991, Ken moved to Parkersburg and also married Beth Steffensen. The couple later were divorced. Ken worked at Viking Pump from 1979 until the time of his death. Ken actively attended church. He was a member of the Aplington-Parkersburg Booster Club, where he also served as a past president. Ken was a great outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt. He always was after "that elusive buck." He also enjoyed motorcycle riding. Ken had a dry sense of humor, was a friend to everyone he met and was always there to help others, even at a moment's notice. That also was evident after the Parkersburg tornado. Ken loved his grandchildren and never missed their events, particularly their wrestling meets and horse shows. Ken was a loving father, son, papa, brother and uncle. Ken died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at his home in Parkersburg of natural causes. Ken was preceded in death by his son, Trenton Lee Van Lengen, on Oct. 1, 2001; his father, Orval Van Lengen; and one sister, Diane Van Lengen. Ken is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Chase) Panosh of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; three grandchildren, Max Panosh, Delainey Markt and Paisley Shuey; his mother, JoAnn Van Lengen of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Vonice (Tom) Hoffman of Jesup, Iowa, and Sonja (Tim "Bo") Bodine of Waverly, Iowa; a brother, Darrell (Timi) Van Lengen of Olathe, Kan.; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Private funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery both in Parkersburg. A public Celebration of Life service will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Parkersburg Civic Center, 502 Third St., Parkersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020