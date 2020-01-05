|
|
KENNETH L. MCCONAUGHY Lisbon Kenneth L. McConaughy, 90, of Lisbon, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at First Federated Church of Lisbon. A Celebration of Life will be held later that day from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Regal Crown Reception Hall in Lisbon. Entrusted with the arrangements is Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Kenneth was born Nov. 20, 1929, to Clarence and Mary (Parmenter) McConaughy in rural Jones County. Following his high school graduation, he began farming at the age of 19. Later in life, he enjoyed a visit to the John Deere plant in Moline along with his son-in-law and grandson. He was a supervisor in the housekeeping department of St Luke's Hospital from 1972 until his retirement in 1993. He realized his dream of owning and operating a hardware store when he opened K&J Hardware in Morley during the 1970s. Many remember Ken's woodworking skills and treasure the items he made. He loved bluegrass gospel music and would travel to festivals across the state. Ken was a member of the First Federated Church of Lisbon and a former member of the Gideons. Ken loved the Lord and shared the good news with all. He led the worship service at the Hallmark Care Center in Mount Vernon for 15 years. He is survived by his children, Karen (Dean) Gotcher of Herndon, Kan., Janette Beardsley of Anamosa, Rosalie (Ivan) Bowers of Morley, Larry McConaughy of Anamosa, Karla (Tony) Moreland of Lisbon, Keevin (Ronda) Shaffer of Anamosa and Adrienne Dobbins of North Liberty; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way; two great-great grandchildren; and loving nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 41 years, Jean Siefken McConaughy; his second wife of 25 years, Donna Richert Shaffer McConaughy; sons-in-law, Brad Beardsley and Gary Dobbins; daughter-in-law, Terri McConaughy; siblings, Dale McConaughy and Lucille Benedict; and granddaughter, Crystal Dobbins Allen. Memorial donations may be directed to Iowa Lions Eye Bank. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020