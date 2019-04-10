KENNETH W. MELSHA JR. Manchester Kenneth W. Melsha Jr., 62, of Manchester, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements Survivors include his wife, Kim; a stepdaughter, Jaime (Joshua) Keller of Marion; a stepson, Brian (Tanya) Cahoon of Camarillo, Calif.; his mother and stepfather, Virginia and Don Gabel of Cedar Rapids; and two brothers, Mike (Rochelle) Melsha of Cedar Rapids and Scott (Sue) Keith of Cookeville, Tenn. He also is survived by four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Adrian; and his father, Kenneth Sr. Ken was born April 16, 1956, in Cedar Rapids the son of Kenneth and Virginia (Edgington) Melsha Sr. He married Kim L. Kephart on Nov. 18, 2000, in Manchester. Ken was a software engineer and had worked at Rockwell for several years. He enjoyed working on the computer and spending time with his family and friends. Ken will forever be remembered as a wonderful and caring son, husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. Please leave a message or tribute to the Melsha family on the website www.iowacremation.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary