KENNETH MILTON FAABERG Marion Kenneth Milton Faaberg passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the age of 79, after a long illness fought with courage and grace. Ken was a resident of Marion, Iowa. He was born in Decorah, Iowa, on June 5, 1941, to O. Kenneth and Margaret J. Faaberg. Ken was united in marriage on Oct. 12, 1974, to Beatrice Sova. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Marion, Iowa, with a memorial service following. The burial will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. All guests are respectfully required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Ken graduated from Iowa State College of Engineering and was a member of the ROTC. After graduation, he served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam conflict. He returned home to Iowa and worked the night shift for several years as an industrial engineer at Square D/Schneider Electric. During the same time, he owned and operated a farm near Alburnett. When Square D downsized, he went to work at Iowa Highway Equipment/Terex, where he retired. Ken worked as an industrial engineer and farmed for over 41 years. Ken's heart and passion was farming, which began as a young boy when he spent his summers working on his grandparents farm in Decorah. He loved tractors, bulldozers and anything related to farming and excavating. He enjoyed fishing and collecting trains. Ken always was willing to help. His usual response when asked, was "I guess we could do that." Ken is survived by his sisters, Sonja Dunlap and Lonnie (Mike) Landis; nephews, Kevin and William; niece, Ann; great-nephew, Aaron; great-nieces, Claire and Zoe; stepson, Jim (Judy) Sova; stepdaughters, Terry Yiesley and Deb Sova; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, O. Kenneth and Margaret Faaberg; and his wife, Beatrice Sova. Due to COVID-19 concerns, we are unable to offer any lunch reception. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.