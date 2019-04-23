KENNETH FRANCIS OLBERDING Dyersville On April 19, 2019, Kenneth Francis Olberding, 70, of Dyersville, loving husband, father and grandfather, went to be with the Lord after a long, courageous battle with rhabdomyosarcoma cancer with his family by his side. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW in Dyersville, where a prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. and an American Legion service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home before funeral services. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 137. The Rev. Phil Kruse will officiate. Ken was born Nov. 15, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Gerald and Erma (Klostermann) Olberding. He was a lifelong resident of Dyersville. Ken graduated from Xavier High School in 1966 and then joined the United States Army. He was united in the sacrament of marriage to Lois Reiter on May 30, 1970, in the St. Francis Xavier Basilica. He worked for the Dubuque County road department before retiring in 2016. Keeping Ken's memory alive are his wife of 49 years, Lois; daughters, Keri (Brian) Annis of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Tricia (Scott) Kitt of West Des Moines, Iowa; son, Chad (Katie) of Ladera Ranch, Calif.; his grandchildren, Tyler and Nate Annis, Zachary and Brennan Matt, Mallory Kitt and Morgan Olberding; brother, Steve (Karolyn) Olberding of Dyersville; sister, Joyce Meyers of Dyersville; sisters-in-law, Kay Raab, Mary (Jerry) Jorgensen and Karen Reiter; and stepbrother-in-law, Jim (Daphne) Loecke. Ken was very proud to be an American Legion Post 137 member for 52 years. He held office for 25 years and served as commander for two years. He was active for 24 years with the Dubuque American Legion baseball team, acting as the Legion State Baseball vice chairman for six of the years. Ken was inducted into the American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame in May 2018. Ken's grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved spending time with them and attending their activities. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Ken joins his beloved family members in heaven, including his parents, Gerald and Erma Olberding; sister, Janet Olberding; niece, Stefanie Olberding; in-laws, Frances Reiter and George and Vi (Reiter) Loecke; brothers-in-law, Jim (Dawn) Reiter and Bob Reiter; and many beloved aunts and uncles. Memorials will be given to the of Iowa City and St. Francis Xavier Basilica. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary