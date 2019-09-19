Home

Powell Funeral Home
407 N Highland
Williamsburg, IA 52361
319-664-3385
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Williamsburg, IA
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Williamsburg, IA
Kenneth Oren Engel

Kenneth Oren Engel Obituary
KENNETH OREN ENGEL Williamsburg Kenneth Oren Engel passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at English Valley Care Center at the age of 72 years. Ken is survived by his wife, Schael of Williamsburg; two children, Joshua (Colleen) Engel of Portland, Ore., and Erica Engel of Williamsburg; two grandchildren, Ailbhe and Cennydd; and four siblings, Nancy Engel of Edina, Minn., Dr. Michael (Chris) Engel of Glen Allen, Va., David (Jane) Engel of Marshalltown and Jan (Scott) Evans of Fort Collins, Colo. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration Of Life memorial dervice will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until service time at the First Presbyterian Church. A memorial fund as been established for the Williamsburg Public Library, American Legion and the First Presbyterian Church. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is caring for Ken and his family. Messages and tributes may be sent to the family at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
