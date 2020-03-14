|
|
KENNETH R. KLEIN Cedr Rapids Kenneth R. Klein, 80, of Cedar Rapids, passed away late Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Crestview Acres Care Center in Marion. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Papich-Kuba Funeral Home East, 1228 Second St. SE, Cedar Rapids. Cremation will follow and burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty; three children, Dennis and wife Janet of Clemons, Iowa, Rick of Cedar Rapids and Terri of Denver, Colo.; seven granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Debbie; his parents, and two brothers, Delmar and Bobby. Kenneth was born Sept. 27, 1939, in Iowa City, the son of John R. and Iona V. (Ward) Klein, and grew up in Cedar Rapids. He married Betty E. Orr on Oct. 26, 1958, in Monticello. Kenny was employed at Weyerhaeuser Company Inc. for 36 years, retiring in 2007. Kenny enjoyed hunting, fishing and many other hobbies. Instead of flowers, memorials may be given to the of Eastern Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020