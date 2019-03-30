|
KENNETH R. NADING Elkader Kenneth R. Nading, 93, of rural Elkader, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Elkader Care Center. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Peace United Church of Christ in Elkader with the Rev. Jon Haack officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday, April 3, also at the church. Inurnment: Mederville Cemetery, Mederville, Iowa. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019