Kenneth R. Ruzicka
KENNETH R. RUZICKA Cedar Rapids Kenneth R. Ruzicka, 74, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center. Private family services at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Entombment will be in the Cedar Memorial Park Mausoleum. There will be a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are required. The service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, and may be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/91825154. Survivors include a brother, Fred, and a sister, Rose Ruzicka, both of Cedar Rapids. He also is survived by several nieces and nephews and special friend Andy Oclarit. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and longtime friend, Bruce Carter. Ken was born Oct. 30, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Joseph and Myrtle (Langton) Ruzicka. He worked as a board technician/inspector at Rockwell-Collins and retired from there after 45 years of service. Following his retirement from Rockwell Collins in 2013, he spent the next six-plus years traveling the world with friends and family via plane, cruise ship, car and bus. Ken also kept himself busy with his many hobbies, including gardening, photography, bike riding, card games, volunteering, collecting art/antiques and watching classic TV/movies. He also was the biggest pet-lover anyone could ever meet! Ken's bright smile and zest for life will be missed by all. His family and friends would like to express gratitude to Hiawatha Care Center and Mercy Hospital/Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Ken. Please leave a message or tribute to Ken's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020.
