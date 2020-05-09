|
KENNETH ROBERT MARTIN Iowa City Kenneth Robert Martin, our loving father and mentor, paddled off from the dock for the last time on May 8, 2020, joining Raymond and Inez, his parents, brother, Arnold, and dear wife, Alice on the big lake. He leaves behind many stories of a life well-lived that will be retold in our family for generations. Among them: Just after World War II, he was stationed in Guam as an Army Air Corps staff sergeant, where he adopted a stray dog. Unwilling to abandon the pup after the tour was over, he smuggled him aboard ship in a duffle bag, which was discovered by brass before reaching Hawaii. Though denial of on-shore leave in Honolulu was the consequence, dad didn't forsake the dog, and after the pair crossed the ocean together they lived happily in Gary, Ind., for many years. Such is the compassion, devotion and fortitude (and mischievousness!) Ken would demonstrate over and over in his life. While we will miss his warmth and humor terribly, his legacy is plain to see in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We are nature lovers as Ken was. We turn over rocks just to see what lies beneath as he taught. We gaze at the stars with the same awe and wonder he showed us. We bless him for these gifts, which will never be forgotten. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2020