KENNETH ROWLEY Anamosa Kenneth Rowley, 63, of Anamosa, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, following a brief illness. A gathering to celebrate Ken's life and to greet his family will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. Please sign the online guest book at goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home. Kenneth Rowley was born May 23, 1957, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. He was the son of Richard and Carol (Langhoff) Rowley. Ken graduated from Anamosa High School in 1976. During high school and following graduation, he worked for his grandparents at Langhoff Logging and Lumber in Marion. He also drove a school bus for the Anamosa Community Schools. Ken married Sarah Osterkamp on June 19, 1982, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Anamosa. For the past 40 years, he was a part owner of Stone City Iron and Metal with his parents. He enjoyed fishing, boating, classic cars, especially his 1973 Cougar, and spending time with his grandson, Kase. Those remembering him are his wife, Sarah; two daughters, Brandie (Louie) Dolter and Dee Dee Rowley; two grandchildren, Zoey and Kase and another on the way; his parents, Richard and Carol Rowley; his siblings, Chris (Kelly) Rowley and Kathy Rowley; his mother-in-law, Sally Osterkamp; in-laws, Deb Rowley, Annette (Robert) Michaelis, Frieda (Glen) Lovell, Ivan (Yo) Osterkamp Jr., Scott (Brenda) Osterkamp; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Rick; grandparents, Ralph and Irma Langhoff, Harry Rowley and Rachel Brown; his aunt, Barb Rowley; uncles, Chuck and Bud Langhoff; and father-in-law, Ivan Osterkamp Sr.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 29, 2020.