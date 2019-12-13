|
KENNETH "KEN" SCOTT KUHLMAN Shueyville/Solon Kenneth "Ken" Scott Kuhlman, 48, of Shueyville/Solon, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, of a heart attack. The family will greet friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Shueyville United Methodist Church, located at 1195 Steeple Lane NE, Swisher, Iowa, conducted by Pastor Brody Tubaugh. Ken was born on Aug. 23, 1971, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Ronald and Barbara (Purvis) Kuhlman. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School with his best friend, Cory, and went on to get his bachelor's degree in computer science at the University of Iowa. After graduation, Ken worked in the telecom industry at McLeod, Paetec, Windstream and Frontier Communications as a database analyst. He was respected in his field as a DBA. Ken loved a good challenge, and solving complex problems was his specialty. Ken was a computer geek and loved to learn new computer languages. He liked to read and watch science-fiction movies. Ken was a conversationalist and always had some wisdom to share or a point to make known. He was open to hearing what others had to say, but he always ended with a thought-provoking comeback and a quick laugh. Ken was united in marriage to Diane on Aug. 2, 2003, in Polk City, Iowa. He shared his love of the outdoors with his wife and family and was an avid fisherman; a hobby he shared with his dad. Ken loved camping, hiking, sailing and traveling. Ken is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife; Diane's children whom he loved as his own, Hilary (Chad) Markin of Minocqua, Wis., Nathan (Stephanee) Johnson of Dubuque, Iowa, and Lucas Wagner of Dubuque, Iowa; six loving and spunky grandchildren, Adelyn, Owen, Aubree and Aleigha Markin, and Kendall and Kody Johnson, all of whom will miss him; his mother, Barbara Kuhlman of Cedar Falls; brothers, Gregory (Julie) Kuhlman of Robins and Brian (Rebecca) Kuhlman of Waterloo; sister, Julia (Mike) Agey of Norwalk; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested memorials in Ken's memory be directed to Take A Kid Outdoors at www.takeakidoutdoors.org. Please share a memory of Ken at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019