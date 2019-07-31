|
KENNETH DALE "KEN" SYNDERGAARD Marion Kenneth Dale "Ken" Syndergaard of Lawrenceville, Ga., died July 23, 2019, at the age of 59. Ken was born April 21, 1960, in Spencer, Iowa, the son of Dale and Dorothy Syndergaard. The family moved to Marion in 1963, where he grew up and went to school, graduating from Linn-Mar High School in 1978. He joined the U.S. Air Force after high school and retired in 1998 after 20 years. He was stationed in Charleston, S.C., for three years after basic training. While there, he met his future wife, Loretta Lee Foerster. They were married on Sept. 17, 1980, in Charleston. Ken next was assigned to the base in Turkey, where he was given the choice of one year alone or two years with his wife along. They went for two years, and their first son, Rob, was born there. They next were assigned to the base in the Netherlands. They were there for about nine years and second son, Matt, was born there. Ken enjoyed his time there, getting to travel a lot, learning history and languages, and doing motorcycle rallies around Europe. The next and last assignment for the Air Force was at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Ariz. The family moved to Lawrenceville, Ga., (Atlanta area) in early 2000, where Ken started working on his second career. He worked in the training department of a company that provided fuel control and monitoring systems to the military. Loretta was diagnosed with cancer and, after a long, courageous battle, died in 2002. Ken married Cynthia "Cindy" Brigman on Sept. 8, 2009, in Oahu, Hawaii. They lived in Lawrenceville until moving to Montross, Va., in 2011, where they joined a partnership to manage a bed and breakfast inn in Montross. This life was cut short when Cindy suffered a debilitating stroke in 2017. They returned to Lawrenceville where Ken became a full-time caregiver. Ken enjoyed listening to music (especially jazz and blues) and motorcycle riding. He was an instructor for motorcycle safety classes for several years in Tucson and also in Lawrenceville. He truly enjoyed making friends and providing hospitality during the time they spent managing the bed and breakfast. Ken is survived by his wife, Cindy, and his sons, Robert and Mathew, all of Lawrenceville; his parents, Dale and Dorothy Syndergaard of Cedar Rapids; a brother, Dennis of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Jill (Mike) Pisarcik of Marion; and four nieces, Becca and Allison Pisarcik of Marion, Gracie Syndergaard of Cedar Rapids and Taylor Leckrone of Chandler, Ariz.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta; and his sister, Julie Leckrone. Arrangements are through Georgia Cremations in Lawrenceville.
Published in The Gazette on July 31, 2019