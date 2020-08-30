1/1
KENNETH "RED" THOMAS GREINER Toddville Kenneth "Red" Thomas Greiner, 81, of Toddville, Iowa, passed away with his wife at his side on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Rock Ridge Residential Care Center in Shellsburg, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where a parish vigil service will begin at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker, Iowa, conducted by the Rev. Jim Brokman and the Rev. Charles Fladung. Burial with military honors will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Red was born Sept. 19, 1938, in Washington, Iowa, to the late Richard and Willus (Reed) Greiner. He attended St. Mary's elementary school and then Wellman High School, where he received his diploma. After graduating, Red proudly served in the U.S. Army, stationed near the Korean Demilitarized Zone. He honorably served as an instructor of heavy equipment for the Army Corps 8th Engineers and eventually Red would meet Jeanette Vogel. They married on Oct. 16, 1971, and she later passed away on Sept. 20, 2000. Red would go on to meet Mary Rita Jones and found a second chance of love and companionship. They married on March 17, 2001, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker. Red started Greiner Well Service Inc. in 1971, and owned/operated it for nearly 50 years. In the late '70s, he started Mid County Water, a utility company serving small developments in Eastern Iowa. In 1993, Red started Greiner Drilling Co. with his children, Brad and Kendra. Red's favorite pastimes were spending time with family, running heavy equipment, fishing, traveling and shopping. On Sept. 20, 2016, Red and his son, Brad, went on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., which was a highlight for Red. He truly enjoyed his second home in Florida and time with friends. Red spent much of his life volunteering. He chaired the St. Joseph Fun Days for many years and volunteered with the Knights of Columbus of Center Point. Through the years Red donated his time and materials to keep churches in water, no matter the denomination. God was the main influence in his life and he shared his belief with family and friends. Red was a true friend to everyone he met, and we were all lucky to have him in our lives. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Mary Rita McNamara Jones-Greiner; two children, Bradley (Tina Belding) Greiner and Kendra (Matt) Kisling; three stepchildren, Rose Marie (Tim) Jones, Danny (Nancy) Jones and Kenny (Terri) Jones; five grandchildren, Tyler and Britney Greiner, Lily, Charlie and Callum Kisling; six stepgrandchildren, Pat (Jessica) Jones, Chris (Katlin) Jones, Nicholas (fiancee, Breanna Claggett) Jones, Dustin (Ashley Holmes) Jones, Chelsea (Ian) Bakewell and Conner Jones; five step-great-grandchildren, Ava, Kate, Dawson, Carrick and Quinn Jones; and two siblings, Joanne Hegewald and Dudley Greiner. Red was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Willus; his first wife, Jeanette; two brothers, Rodney and Terry Greiner; brother-in-law, Willard Hegewald; and sister-in-law, Judy Greiner. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Eastern Iowa Honor Flight, P.O. Box 10704, Cedar Rapids, IA 52410; or Hospice of Mercy, c/o Mercy Foundation, 701 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Rock Ridge Care Center and Staff, Hospice of Mercy, Dr. Wayne Alberts and Dr. William Fusselman. Please share a memory of Red at www.mudochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
