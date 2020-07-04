KENNETH W. WEAVER Iowa City Kenneth W. Weaver, 90, of Iowa City and formerly of Clarence, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Windmill Manor in Coralville. Memorial services will be on Wednesday, July 8, at 10:30 a.m. at the Clarence Methodist Church with the Rev. Cindy McKenzie officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church. Burial with military honors will be at the Clarence Cemetery. Ken was born on Dec. 3, 1929 in Iowa City, Iowa, to Harry and Elva Mae (Barkalow) Weaver. He married Shirlene Lendt on June 29, 1950, in Clarence. She passed away on Dec. 28, 2016. Ken served his nation in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and owned his own business for 20 years before driving a semi for many years. He loved camping, boating, go-kart and stock car racing, going south for the winter, and dancing with Shirlene. Whatever Ken did, it was family-oriented and he fully enjoyed it. He is survived by his sons, Mike (Bonnie) of The Villages, Fla., Mark (Margaret) of Davenport and Mervin (Patrice) of Cedar Rapids; daughters, Marcy Lamp of Iowa City and Lisa (Ross) Hunwardsen of Fairmont, Minn.; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Marlys) of Texas; and sister, Carol of Colorado. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirlene; brothers, Robert, Herbert and Ray; and sister, Rosemary. Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com
