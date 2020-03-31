|
|
KENNETH LYNN WEAVER Cedar Rapids Kenneth Lynn Weaver, 71, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A private interment will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is assisting the family. Ken was born March 21, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Kenneth B. and Gertrude A. (Shoemaker) Weaver. He graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. In 1998, he became employed with Federal Express, where he remained until his retirement. Ken was a member of St. Paul's Methodist Church. He is survived by a cousin, Richard Handy of Madrid, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020