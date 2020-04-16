|
KENNETH WILLIAM MEYER Oelwein Kenneth William Meyer, 72, of Oelwein, Iowa, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, in his home due to complications from a long battle with cancer. Ken was born on May 11, 1947, in Whittemore, Iowa, to parents, Ernest and Leona (Kinnetz) Meyer. He attended St. Paul's Lutheran School in Whittemore and then Algona High School, graduating with the Class of 1965. After high school, Ken attended NIACC where he met Linda Jane Soules, who he'd soon ask to be his bride, and would continue his education at Mankato State. Ken and Linda were united in marriage on June 8, 1968, at Stanley Union Church in Stanley, Iowa. Soon after, Ken was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War. He honorably served in the U.S. Army in the Delta Division's Duster and Quad Fifties Units. Ken's bravery and service earned him two Army Commendation Medals and the Bronze Star, each given for meritorious and heroic service or achievements during combat. He discharged at the rank of E-6 Staff Sergeant. After returning from Vietnam, Ken attended and graduated from Upper Iowa University in 1972 with a Bachelor's of Arts in Business. Building their life with Linda at his side, Ken focused his strong work ethic on farming from 1974 to 1992. Ken and Linda were blessed with their greatest gift in July of 1979 with the birth of their son, Michael Scott. Devoted to providing for his family, Ken transitioned from farming to employment with Donaldson Manufacturing from 1986 to 2000 and Captive Air/Rupp Air from 2002 to 2010 Ken was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, the American Legion Post 9 of Oelwein, and the National Dusters, Quads & Searchlights Association. He enjoyed numerous hobbies such as deer hunting, ice fishing, golf, bowling and woodworking. However, his favorite past-time was watching Michael's endeavors throughout the years and spending time with his two granddaughters, Molly and Macy. His role as a grandfather filled his heart, loving each time Molly and Macy sat on his lap, made him laugh, and called him CC, their special name for him short for "cute and cuddly." Ken's family will remember him as a stoic man, whose values were rooted in trust, integrity, honorability and his faith. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, we listened. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Leona (Kinnetz) Meyer; his stepmother, Luella; his mother- and father-in-law, Dick and Marjorie Soules; his brother-in-law, Dick Soules; and his sister-in-law, Ellen Meyer. Left to celebrate Ken's life are his wife, Linda of Oelwein; his son, Michael Meyer of Newton, Iowa; his grandaughters, Molly and Macy Meyer; his brother, Ron Meyer of Whittemore; his brothers- and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. As we miss his physical presence, we will learn to live with him in our hearts by "taking it one day at a time," as he would always say. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is planning a public memorial for a later date. Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Oelwein or the Veteran's Hospital of Iowa City. The Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home is assisting the family. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020